x

Bound By a Diamond While Working on a Diamond

Related Story

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- While many wives and girlfriends of coaches and athletes don't get to see their partners for long periods of time, UTRGV's director of baseball operations Michel Matlock has quite a difference experience with her husband, Derek Matlock. head coach of UTRGV baseball. Watch the story above for more:

News
Bound By a Diamond While Working on...
Bound By a Diamond While Working on a Diamond
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- While many wives and girlfriends of coaches and athletes don't get to see their partners for long... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, March 31 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Thursday, March 31, 2022 6:34:00 PM CDT March 31, 2022
Radar
7 Days