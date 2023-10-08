Boy's Dirt Bike Breaks Down Same Day of Purchase

UPDATE (6/24): The company has given 8-year-old Michael Rodriguez a full refund.

WESLACO – An 8-year-old boy’s birthday is ruined after he saved $500 for a new bike that broke the same day.

Michael Rodriguez says he worked outside to raise money for a mini dirt bike from Toy Express.

"I bought it with my own money and that same day, my birthday, it didn't start working; I only got to use it one time,” says Michael.

His mother, Gladys Briones, says she went to Toy Express to get answers but had no choice but to buy a new part for the bike and have the employees work on it.

"I don't think it’s fair that I have to be paying for parts for a new bike," she says.

Again, the bike didn’t last; now the manager won’t speak to her.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the manager of Toy Express.

The manager says if Briones brings the bike back in, they’ll work on it for free and even give Michael a free training lesson.

Briones plans on taking the store up on their offer.

