Boys & Girls Club in McAllen reopens for summer camps enforcing social distancing

MCALLEN - Starting this Sunday some Rio Grande Valley children will be headed back to the classroom for summer camps.

From sharing supplies to team bonding, Boys & Girls Club has been trying to find ways to teach children community skills with a pandemic that urges social distancing.

The early lessons many students are taught to share and learn to associate with others, now have educators dialing back to avoid infection.

Director Dalinda Alcantar says social distancing will be highly practiced.

From more than 700 students that attended summer camp in previous years, now only 200 will be allowed to register because of the pandemic.

To find out more about the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen visit their website.

