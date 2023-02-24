x

Boys Basketball Bi-District Tuesday

Tuesday, February 21st
Bi-District Round
6A

Los Fresnos 53, Edinburg 52

Edinburg North 58, Weslaco 39

San Benito 57, Edinburg Economedes 36

5A
CC Veterans 76, Palmview 75

McAllen 43, Harlingen South 41, OT

CC Miller 61, Rio Grande City 46

Weslaco East 41, Sharyland Pioneer 27

Edinburg Vela 54, Brownsville Pace 47
4A
Alice 66, Port Isabel 63
Bishop 57, Grulla 41

3A
Edinburg IDEA Quest 65, Lyford 47
Progreso 77, Pharr Vanguard 53
2A
Skidmore-Tynan 71, La Villa 56

1A
San Perlita 78, Knippa 39

