Boys Soccer Area Round Playoffs

6A- Area Round 

San Antonio Harlan 2, Brownsville Rivera 0

Del Rio 4, Mission, 0

Laredo LBJ 2, Donna North 1

Laredo Alexander 4, Juarez-Lincoln 2

5A - Area Round

Brownsville Porter 5, Roma 1

CC Veterans Memorial 3, Brownsville Veterans 1

Sharyland 3, Rio Grande City 1

4A - Area Round

Hidalgo 6, CC Miller 0

Vanguard Rembrandt 2, Brownsville Jubilee 1

IDEA Frontier Brownsville 2, CC Calallen 1

Progreso 1, CC London 0

Boys Soccer Area Round Results - Tuesday...
Boys Soccer Area Round Results - Tuesday 3/29/22
3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 11:57:00 PM CDT March 29, 2022
