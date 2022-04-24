Boys Soccer Area Round Playoffs
6A- Area Round
San Antonio Harlan 2, Brownsville Rivera 0
Del Rio 4, Mission, 0
Laredo LBJ 2, Donna North 1
Laredo Alexander 4, Juarez-Lincoln 2
5A - Area Round
Brownsville Porter 5, Roma 1
CC Veterans Memorial 3, Brownsville Veterans 1
Sharyland 3, Rio Grande City 1
4A - Area Round
Hidalgo 6, CC Miller 0
Vanguard Rembrandt 2, Brownsville Jubilee 1
IDEA Frontier Brownsville 2, CC Calallen 1
Progreso 1, CC London 0
