BPUB warning customers about holiday scams

Thanksgiving is only a week away, marking the start of the holiday season.

Local utility companies are asking customers to watch out for scams.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board, along with Utilities United Against Scams says residents should be ready for scam calls or visits this holiday season.

BPUB spokeperson Cleiri Quezada says although this year has seen the number of scam reports going down, the methods are changing.

"Cash app, Zelle, or, Paypal, even cryptocurrencies; they demand payment and they threaten to disconnect your service if you don't give immediate payment," Quezada said.

Quezada says BPUB will never ask for payment over the phone.