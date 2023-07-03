BPUB Warns About Impostors Demanding Payments
BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning their customers about impostors demanding payments.
A spokesperson says the impostors have been calling customers threatening to cut off electricity if they don’t make a payment.
The company phone number that people could receive real calls from is 956-983-6100.
