x

BPUB Warns About Impostors Demanding Payments

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning their customers about impostors demanding payments.

A spokesperson says the impostors have been calling customers threatening to cut off electricity if they don’t make a payment.

The company phone number that people could receive real calls from is 956-983-6100.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
BPUB Warns About Impostors Demanding Payments
BPUB Warns About Impostors Demanding Payments
BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning their customers about impostors demanding payments. A spokesperson says the impostors... More >>
5 years ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:51:57 PM CDT June 01, 2018
Radar
7 Days