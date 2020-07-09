BPUB warns customers of crooks seeking payments

Over the first several days of the month, Brownsville Public Utility Board officials say they have received more than a dozen complaints of crooks contacting customers trying to get money.

BPUB says it will never ask for gift cards or pre-paid money cards as a way to make a payment. It added if the person is asking for personal information, customers are able to verify if they are employed with BPUB.

Verify all in-person crew visits by checking credentials or calling 956-983-6121.

Watch the video above for further details.