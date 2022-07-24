brandon figueroa title preview

WESLACO - Brandon Figueroa will put on his undefeated record on the line when he squares off against Yonfrez Parejo for the Interim WBA Super Bantamweight Title.

The heart-breaker is ready to trade punches with the Venezuelan veteran.

Figueroa is wrapping up training camp with his sole focus on winning the first title of his pro career.

"I've been working at this dream since i was three years old," said Brandon Figueroa. "It's something that is finally becoming a reality."

The Weslaco-native has an 18-0 record with 13 victories coming by knockout.

Yonfrez Parejo, a former world champion is 22-3-1.

"I expect him not to go down that easy," said Figueroa. "He's more of a boxer, going to move around a little more. I'm going to get in there and see how it goes."

Figueroa's last two fights were against Oscar Escandon and Moises Flores. Both former world champs, both were knocked out by the heart-breaker.

"I feel like my body is growing, feel like I'm getting stronger," said Figueroa. "My opposition is getting stronger but at the same time my work ethic is beating them and I know I'm going to bring back the belt to the valley."

If Figueroa wins he'd join older brother Omar as the second member of the Figueroa family to win a world title.