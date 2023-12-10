Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa hosting Christmas Posada in Weslaco

It's the season of giving, and two-time World Boxing Association champion Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa will be hosting his annual Christmas Posada this weekend.

Brandon’s Christmas Posada is set for Sunday, Dec. 10 in Weslaco.

It’ll be held at Harlon Block Park — located at 1020 W. 18th St. — from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be free games, rides, toy giveaways, food, live music and more.

