Break Up the Vipers

HIDALGO - Good times continue for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The G-League team won for the ninth straight time with a 130-126 victory over the Texas Legends. Danuel House scored 33 points to lead the winners. House was one of three Vipers to drain five three-pointers in the contest. The locals were 19 of 46 beyond the arc. The firepower was necessary with the Legends' Justin Dentmon scoring 48 points. The Vipers will need road victories to extend the streak. Their next four games are away from home.