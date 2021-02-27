Bribery case against Brownsville ISD school board trustee scheduled for trial next week

The bribery case against Brownsville school board trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson is scheduled for trial on Oct. 26.

Atkinson was arrested in December 2019 after a FBI sting operation.

During the sting operation, Atkinson accepted money in exchange for placing an item on the school board agenda, according to court records. A grand jury indicted Atkinson on one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery and six counts of violating the federal Travel Act.

She pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors and attorneys who represent Atkinson selected a jury last week.

