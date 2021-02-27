Bribery case against Brownsville ISD school board trustee scheduled for trial next week
Related Story
The bribery case against Brownsville school board trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson is scheduled for trial on Oct. 26.
Atkinson was arrested in December 2019 after a FBI sting operation.
During the sting operation, Atkinson accepted money in exchange for placing an item on the school board agenda, according to court records. A grand jury indicted Atkinson on one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery and six counts of violating the federal Travel Act.
She pleaded not guilty.
Federal prosecutors and attorneys who represent Atkinson selected a jury last week.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The bribery case against Brownsville school board trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson is scheduled for trial on Oct. 26. Atkinson... More >>
News Video
-
SpaceX South Texas launch site under FAA environmental review
-
Historical African-American park undergoes renovation
-
'We don't know where to go now': Palmview city ordnance causes concern...
-
Evening Weather Forecast Fri. Feb. 26, 2021
-
Edinburg PD: Motorcycle gangs involved in Valentine's Day shooting at Jaguars club