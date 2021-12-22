Bribery Case Involving Hidalgo Co. Judge to Stay in Houston

UPDATE (10/19): The trial for a former state district judge in Hidalgo County will be held in Houston.

A judge ruled a no change of venue in Rudy Delgado’s case Friday afternoon.

WESLACO – A federal judge is set to decide where a former state district judge accused of bribery will have his trial.

Rudy Delgado is charged with bribery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy for events that happened in the Rio Grande Valley.

Delgado's attorneys want the trial to stay within the Southern District of Texas but in Houston.

