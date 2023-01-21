Bridge maintenance to continues after three-vehicle crash at Queen Isabella Causeway

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for patience as crews continue with a maintenance project at the Queen Isabella Causeway.

The plea comes after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the causeway Thursday.

“That underscores the reason why people should slow down, stay alert, maintain a safe following distance,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “We're continuing to ask the public to just slow down, be cautious in that work zone.”

The crash brought traffic to a standstill.

The Port Isabel Police Department says bridge maintenance has impacted traffic on the causeway over the last few days due to traffic being diverted to one lane.

“And that one lane is very narrow for traffic to go through, so the accident happened in that narrow area,” Port Isabel Police Department Captain Jose Cadengo said.

Road work is expected to continue until the end of February.