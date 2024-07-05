x

Brooks Co. Judge Status Pending Upon Indictment

FALFURRIAS – The case against the Brooks county judge is at a temporary standstill.

Imelda Barrera was reinstated last week after being suspended from her position.  

She was arrested last month on accusations of tampering with evidence on a cellphone.

