Brooks Co. Judge Status Pending Upon Indictment
FALFURRIAS – The case against the Brooks county judge is at a temporary standstill.
Imelda Barrera was reinstated last week after being suspended from her position.
She was arrested last month on accusations of tampering with evidence on a cellphone.
