Brooks County crews on high alert for potential grass fires

Firefighters in Brooks County are on high alert for potential grass fires after hundreds of thousands of acres burned in their area last year, causing some people in Falfurrias to lose their homes.

Falfurrias fire Chief Rubén Ramírez said his department is doing all he can to prevent a massive fire from breaking out again.

“Right now, it's a big concern,” Ramirez said. “Every year we're getting more and more acres burned, more money spent, more resources needed. So it's definitely a big concern this year."

Earlier this week, Brooks County firefighters had to battle two different blazes.