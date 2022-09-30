x

Brooks County warns of arrests for COVID-19 infected residents who don’t self-isolate

Jail time will be a punishment for residents who test positive for the coronavirus and refuse to isolate in Brooks County.

A notice was posted on Facebook on the Brooks County/City of Falfurrias Emergency Management page over the weekend.

