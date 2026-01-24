Brownsville announces $4.5 million road reconstruction project

Brownsville crews will soon begin a $4.5 million project to fully reconstruct a pothole-riddled road.

Coffee Road will be widened into three lanes with sidewalks between Ruben Torres Boulevard and Paredes Line Road.

Maribel Guerrero, Brownsville’s director of engineering and public works, said the improvement will keep everyone safe on the roads.

“We always look out for upgrading our transportation system, and it is one of crucial roads where we see a lot of traffic and pedestrians use as well,” Guerrero said.

The road will have storm drainage and wastewater utility improvements. The city will use the funds from their road repair budget for the project.

“We have been preparing for this project for quite some time. We have been preparing for allocation of funds, and then it was the design, and we are finally ready to go into construction,” Guerrero said.

Construction will begin in March 2026.

