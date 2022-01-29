Brownsville announces Broadway star as Mr. Amigo 2022

City of Brownsville leaders announced their selection for the 2022 Mr. Amigo on Thursday.

Officials say Broadway star and Brownsville/Matamoros native Bianca Marroquin will be this year's guest of honor during the Charro Days festivities.

Marroquin began her career in Mexico City before joining a Broadway theatre in New York.

Thursday's announcement ceremony marks the beginning of Brownsville's Charro Days season. The Charro Days festival is set to kick out its 85th year on Feb. 19.