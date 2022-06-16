Brownsville arrest made in alleged road rage incident

An arrest was made Tuesday in Brownsville for an alleged road rage shooting.

Joe Kevin Soto is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Soto shot at a driver last week and also tried to shoot at the passenger.

The victim now out of the hospital.

Authorities were able to locate Soto on Monday with the help of surveillance images from surrounding businesses.

Soto remains in jail without a bond.