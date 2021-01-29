Brownsville breaks ground on city's newest affordable housing community

Brownsville celebrated the beginning of construction for its newest affordable housing community Wednesday morning.

The Housing Authority of the city of Brownsville and its nonprofit organization, Brownsville Housing Opportunity Corporation, held a groundbreaking ceremony for Trail Village Apartments.

The group’s 22nd property was the recipient of a nine percent tax credit award from the state of Texas.

BHOC President Patricio Sampayo says the community being built in a growing part of the city will be good for adults looking for work, children in need of better schools and a boost to the area’s economy.

“The project itself was awarded right around $10 million in tax credits and then with the additional debt that's being incurred by the property, you're looking at a $12 million investment into the community, and that's always helpful,” Sampayo said.

The property was identified for development by HACB in 2014 and was finally awarded the tax credit in 2019. The apartments are scheduled to be completed in October.