Brownsville business manufactures masks during pandemic

The pandemic has cost a lot of us our health, as well as jobs and money.
but its also creating business opportunities for some.
No stranger to starting a business, Dr. Hansheng Lei was initially struck by the entrepreneurial spirit in 2017 when he opened America Care
Motivated by the pandemic, Lei wanted in the fight against COVID-19.
Over the last decade surgical masks were mostly produced overseas.
China accounting for half the world's supply in 2019, that number growing by 35% since.
After seeing American reliance on overseas supply he decided to act.
