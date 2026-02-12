Brownsville city officials approve funding for park safety improvements
Brownsville residents could soon see some safety improvements in their parks.
That's because city commissioners approved $3.7 million for community improvement projects. The money will fund upgrades to several parks across the city.
Some projects include renovations to the Brownsville tennis courts, updating playgrounds to make them ADA accessible, and installing new lighting.
"We're also increasing the amount of lights that are on all our trails throughout the city so that we can bring that level of comfort and accessibility to the public," Brownsville Parks and Recreation Director Sean De Palma said.
People can start attending community meetings in March to learn more about the projects.
