Brownsville competing to get Coca-Cola mural in Texas Monthly contest

Brownsville is one of 10 cities in Texas competing to have a custom Coca-Cola mural to honor the creativity, pride, and community spirit that define both Texas and the nation, Texas Monthly announced.

Three cities will be selected to have the murals to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Texas Monthly said.

Towns in competition with Brownsville include Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Bryan, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Odessa, Tyler and Wichita Falls.

The top three towns with the most votes will receive a custom mural designed to reflect local history and community identity. Voting continues through the end of February, with the winners being announced in March.

“Brownsville for the last two decades has been at this crossroads of really truly embracing the binational heritage, Mexican and American heritage,” Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Nathan Burkhart said. “We're also a future-centric city now with SpaceX and Starbase doing their operations here. It's only right that we have art that recognizes that progress.”

The mural competition is led by Texas Monthly Studio and presented by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Click here to cast your votes.