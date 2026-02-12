Brownsville competing to get Coca-Cola mural in Texas Monthly contest
Related Story
Brownsville is one of 10 cities in Texas competing to have a custom Coca-Cola mural to honor the creativity, pride, and community spirit that define both Texas and the nation, Texas Monthly announced.
Three cities will be selected to have the murals to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Texas Monthly said.
Towns in competition with Brownsville include Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Bryan, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Odessa, Tyler and Wichita Falls.
The top three towns with the most votes will receive a custom mural designed to reflect local history and community identity. Voting continues through the end of February, with the winners being announced in March.
“Brownsville for the last two decades has been at this crossroads of really truly embracing the binational heritage, Mexican and American heritage,” Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Nathan Burkhart said. “We're also a future-centric city now with SpaceX and Starbase doing their operations here. It's only right that we have art that recognizes that progress.”
The mural competition is led by Texas Monthly Studio and presented by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Click here to cast your votes.
News
News Video
-
La Feria crews announce plans to renovate major road following concerns from...
-
'Irreplaceable' hamboard stolen from South Padre Island business
-
'An investment in the community:' Sharyland ISD superintendent discusses need for $250...
-
Consumer Reports: Top car picks for 2026
-
'Such a blessing:' Brownsville dancer performs in Bad Bunny halftime show
Sports Video
-
Ava Aragon's climb to #1 ranking in Texas wrestling
-
RGV Women in Sports: RGV Vipers Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellet
-
PSJA North girls basketball defeats Sharyland in district title game
-
Kennedy Kaiser's heroics with late goal lifts McAllen Memorial over rivals at...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe named SLC player of the week for the 2nd...