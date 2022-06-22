Brownsville construction to be completed in two months
Road work along parts of Ruben Torres boulevard in Brownsville that started more than a year ago could end in two months, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
The work is being done from Paredes line and extends all the way to Old Port Isabel road.
Texas Department of Transportation says once complete, the road will have an additional lane each way and a median in the middle.
Construction has been ongoing since January 2021.
