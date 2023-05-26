Brownsville extends disaster declaration in response to increase in migrants coming into the city

Brownsville city leaders extended a disaster declaration in response to the thousands of migrants who’ve entered the country through the ports of entry in city since last week.

City commissioners extended the declaration in an emergency meeting held Thursday, May 4 where residents expressed concern at the increase during the meeting.

Border Patrol officials said as many as 2,500 migrants who’ve come to the city have been processed per day since Monday, April 24.

The extension was made in hopes of speeding up the reimbursement process for immigration-related expenses.

