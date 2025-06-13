Brownsville hires consulting firm for downtown revitalization plan

Plans are in the works to fill-up the empty storefronts in downtown Brownsville.

To make that happen, the city is creating a plan that comes with major infrastructure upgrades.

According to Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez, the city has spent nearly $15 million improving old infrastructure.

City officials believe that investment — and an upcoming long-term plan — will attract businesses, customers and homeowners to downtown.

“What we want to make sure is that the downtown is very authentic, very special to Brownsville,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said Brownsville isn't just another city, it's unique. She wants investors and visitors to see it that way too.

That's why the city hired a consulting firm to create a 20-year plan that will focus on what needs improvements downtown.

“This is taking a smaller portion of the city and really insuring that it has specialized land use, and maybe codes that are very specific to help it improve and grow,” Ramirez said.

The city wants to bring more people to live, shop, and have fun downtown.

By preserving its historic architecture, while also improving existing infrastructure, the city believes the ongoing investment will encourage others to come to Brownsville to grow and stay.

One of those investments include a nearly $15 million dollar wastewater project to improve the capacity of downtown's aging infrastructure.

The entire study will take about a year to complete.

Watch the video above for the full story.