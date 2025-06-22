Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July

A press conference was held in Brownsville on Friday to announce the return of the Q7 Sports Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup.

"The proximity to the border is always a reason why. It's easier for the out-of-town teams, the international teams to get here," Q7 Sports operations & finance manager Ericka Calvo said. "But we also love the complex, the facilities are amazing. And like I said, they've been nothing but great and welcoming."

The tournament is for youth soccer players between the ages of 5-17. It will be held from July 10th to the 13th at Brownsville Sports Park.

Teams from across Texas, the rest of the United States, and Mexico will compete.

"Anywhere from Laredo to Brownsville, local teams have a different kind of experience," Calvo said. "They might not be traveling across the border, but they have the experience of playing kids that they would've never otherwise met. So, the exposure to different cultures is very important and an awesome experience to have."

Last year was the first tournament in Brownsville. There were 130 teams that participated, with 25 of those being international teams. The number of international teams is up to 40 for this year's event.