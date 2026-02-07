Brownsville ISD approves $1 million in improvements for Hanna ECHS tennis courts

Tennis courts at Hanna Early College High School are about to get a $1 million upgrade.

During a recent school board meeting, Brownsville ISD trustees approved the project that will benefit students.

While the courts are still usable, they are cracked and have old nets and rusty poles. Student athletes say the conditions affect how they perform.

The upgrades include new courts, bleachers, nets, and more.

“They're still usable, but they're kind of on the bad side, so we were all excited about getting the new courts,” tennis coach Jesus Ontiveros said.

According to Ontiveros, these improvements won’t just improve the area for his team. It will improve the game for all students who play on the courts.

“All of the Brownsville High School tennis tournaments, along with middle schools, are always held at two places: the Brownsville Tennis Center and Hanna High School because we have the most courts,” Ontiveros said.

District officials said they hope to have the project complete within the next four months.

Watch the video above for the full story.