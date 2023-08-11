Brownsville ISD coaches implementing weather safety system for outdoor practice

With football season around the corner, school districts such as Brownsville ISD are doing what they can to keep athletes safe in triple digit temperature

Student athletes with the district started practicing earlier in the day, and a new piece of technology that monitors weather conditions is being used.

This year, the Perry Weather System says it's too hot for students to be outside safely.

“Our goal is to make sure that we get through this hot season with not only all our kids, but our coaches also,” Brownsville ISD athletic Director Gilbert Leal said.

The Perry Weather System takes into account not only temperature and humidity, but also wind and sun exposure conditions. The district uses that information to change practices as needed.

“You may need to increase the number of water breaks they have during the hours or if it gets to a point where it gets to a certain rating that we just pull the team off completely until we get a better opportunity to be able to get out there without hurting our kids,” Leal said.

Last week, the district received its first Stage 5 alert, the system’s highest alert. Under a Stage 5 alert, no outdoor activities will be allowed.

