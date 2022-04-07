Brownsville ISD elementary schools receiving air purifiers

The Brownsville Independent School District is in the process of getting air purifiers for all 34 of its elementary schools.

While the district would like them in all their classrooms, officials say it made the most sense to keep them in an area where there are kids who can't get vaccinated

The district already has purifiers in their cafeterias, main offices and nurses’ stations.

"[We] put them in the nurse's station because where is the sick child gonna go? The nurses’ office,” Alonso Guerra, director of health services for the district, said. “At the main office, well, that's where it has the most traffic."

The purifiers can help against things other than Covid.

“Such as allergies, maybe flu, strep, different things like that that we saw before Covid even came along,” Guerra said.

Sherry Stout, principal of A.X. Benavides Elementary School, said he’s also noticed many kids are still wearing masks and following other health protocols such as disinfecting

“Even though are numbers might be going down…we don't want to take the chance of going back up there,” Stout said.

According to Guerrero, the purifiers were paid for with funding from the American Relief Program, and he is hoping there’s more where that came from to eventually support the other schools that do not have purifiers.