Brownsville ISD employees receive $500 holiday cash boost

Brownsville Independent School District announced a $500 stipend for employees on Thursday.

"We know that the staff also has been working really hard," BISD Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez said. "They've been trying to do everything they can to close the learning gaps and [work] through the pandemic. We know this is a time that's been really difficult."

Gutiérrez says the district knows how important it is to take care of everyone's emotional well-being and adds that the extra money recognizes their employees' hard work over the past year.

The holiday bonus is BISD's third stipend payment for employees this year with funding from the American Rescue Plan.

