Brownsville ISD hiring bus drivers
Brownsville Independent School District is looking to hire bus drivers.
The district right now has 110 school bus drivers. They are looking to hire 40 more.
The district is bumping pay for bus drivers in hopes of attracting applicants.
Pay is $15 an hour.
