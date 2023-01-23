Brownsville ISD holds training sessions to ensure school safety

The safety and security of schools is being made a priority as students and staff prepare to go back to the classroom at the Brownsville Independent School District.

On Wednesday, the district held safe and supportive school training that was ordered by the governor and the Texas Education Agency.

Some requests from the state include labeling all doors and doing a safety audit report ahead of the upcoming school year.

For Pedro Herrera, who has three children attending the district, he's hoping his kids are in safe hands.

“These school shootings, I mean, I'm thinking of homeschooling,” Herrera said. “That's what it's starting to become."

The training sessions were for principals, designated safety officers and department directors with the district.

The session also included discussion of the emergency operation plan for any threat and crisis, conducting behavioral threat assessments, crisis preparedness and response and mental health service support.

Brownsville ISD students will head back into the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 16.