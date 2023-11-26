Brownsville ISD meeting to possibly censure school board trustee

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted not to censure one of their own following an emergency meeting Wednesday.

The board voted not to censure trustee Minerva Peña arrested last week on a nepotism charge, instead, voting to ban Peña from attending any BISD related events and entering district buildings or facilities.

Peña is accused of having a role in the district's hiring of her daughter-in-law as a teacher.

"I did not commit any of the violations that I am being accused of," Peña said after the special meeting. "I will fight it wholeheartedly with my attorney and all the assistance. I've politely bowed and recused myself from attending any of those extracurricular activities."

The board's attorney Kevin Ohanlon said the board decided not to censure Peña after she recused herself. Ohanlon said Peña is prohibited from contacting any BISD employee or the district's human resources department, other than the superintendent, until the matter is resolved.