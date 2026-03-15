Brownsville ISD monitoring how fuel prices are affecting their transportation budget

School districts across the Rio Grande Valley are starting to think about their budgets as the school year winds down, and fuel prices are now something they'll need to consider more.

Like everyone who drives, they're paying more at the pumps. Brownsville ISD says while they are paying more to gas up their buses, their budget isn't affected yet.

Currently, all after-school programs and bus routes will stay the same. The district has 225 buses in its fleet. About 12,000 students ride the bus twice daily.

The district says it's paying $10,000 more for fuel compared to last month. Their budget for gas is holding, but if prices continue to rise, they will need to adjust that funding next year.

"Now, if you look at this continuing for the following school year, it may be that we will need to add a small portion of dollars to finance the diesel costs for our buses," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said.

The school district did put aside funding for unexpected situations like a rise in fuel prices, but they haven't had to tap into that funding yet.

Brownsville ISD will discuss their budget for the next school year in May.

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