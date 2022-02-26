Brownsville ISD officers undergo Red Cross training

A Valley school district is investing in new life-saving kits and trauma training for its police force.

Police officers with the Brownsville Independent School District received Red Cross training to continue to keep their schools safe

Training coordinator Sgt. Edward Martinez said he’s thankful they can take it a step further when responding to calls.

"We have EMS calls on a daily basis from small things like a seizure, to maybe somebody is playing a sports game, and they get injured," Martinez said. “So having that equipment there, it's going to help out."

The district hopes that with this training, officers can assist as many people possible since they are the first ones responding to an incident.

Watch the video above for the full story.