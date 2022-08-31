Brownsville ISD pre-orders new COVID booster shots

As Moderna and Pfizer wait for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their modified COVID booster shots, one Valley school district pre-ordered a total of 1,000 shots from both drugmakers.

Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District say they acted on an email they received from the Texas Health Department that instructed them to place the order.

“We're going to wait to find out the final details from the CDC to see what they sign off on regarding who's going to qualify for the vaccines,” Brownsville ISD Director of Health Services Alonso Guerrero said. “As of right now we haven't heard much, we are attending weekly meetings with the CDC and the state.”

The modified boosters are supposed to be more effective at fighting omicron subvariants.

District officials believe, if approved, the boosters will be available to students 12 and older.