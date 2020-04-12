Brownsville ISD speaks on legality of mayor's amended order

BROWNSVILLE – An amended emergency order in Brownsville left some parents confused on the status of the remainder of the school year.

Brownsville commissioners on Tuesday approved a second amendment to the city's emergency order, closing school campuses for the remainder of the academic year.

Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Rene Gutierrez explains the city's order on schools is unenforceable because it is the governor’s decision.



BISD board member Eddie Garcia reminds parents that for now, the school board is where they should turn for information.

