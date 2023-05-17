Brownsville ISD tables decision to convert former school to migrant facility

The decision by Brownsville Independent School District to use a shuttered elementary school for immigration related purposes was put on hold Monday night.

The board will have to decide when to put this discussion back on the agenda. Before the board made that decision, a lot of community members expressed their concern about the possibility.

"I only live about a half a block away from there, and it's a big concern to me that they want to house them there when they haven't even consulted or asked anyone in the community," Brownsville resident Mario Sanchez said.

The elementary school is not being used. It's been shuttered for more than four years. The city of Brownsville hopes to use it a secondary migrant transferring center if their location downtown reaches max capacity.

Before the end of Title 42, the number of migrants the city was helping transfer out of the Rio Grande Valley hovered around 900. That number dropped to 500 since the end of Title 42.

The decision has been tabled by the school board, and there has not been an official date announced for when the next discussion will take place.

The city is set to discuss the agreement tomorrow during a city commission meeting.

