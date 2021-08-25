Brownsville ISD to discuss suing Gov. Abbott over mask mandate

The battle against the Gov. Greg Abbott is heating up as more Texas school districts and local governments try to mandate mask wearing.

Brownsville Independent School District will discuss suing the governor Thursday during its school board meeting, according to the agenda.

Cameron County commissioners voted on Tuesday to give every newly vaccinated child $50 until September 20.

"We're trying to incentivize and encourage parents to make sure that their children aged 12 to 17 school aged children go and get vaccinated," said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino.

Even though the commissioners court agreed to work with their attorneys to create the proper language to obligate people to wear a face mask, its still just a recommendation.

Hidalgo ISD will also hold an emergency meeting Thursday where they will discuss filing a lawsuit against Abbott.

Late Wednesday night, La Joya ISD announced a temporary mask mandate for all employees, students and visitors.