Brownsville man charged in death of small yorkie

A groomer in Brownsville is being charged in the death of a Yorkie.

Brownsville police were dispatched to Kanino Dog Grooming on Sunday, Dec. 24.

The victim said he dropped off his female Yorkshire Terrier for a grooming appointment. He said the groomer, 39-year-old Benjamin Aguilar, called him and said he needed to return to the location because his Yorkie had fainted.

When the victim arrived, he found his dog dead.

The owner of the business arrived shortly after and the victim said he demanded the owner show him video surveillance of the incident.

The victim said in the video, Aguilar struck the dog in the stomach area and grabbed her by the neck.

Officers spoke with Aguilar who said the dog was being aggressive and he was trying to maintain control. Aguilar admitted he used excessive force and hit the dog in the stomach out of reaction to its aggression.

Brownsville police contacted Brownsville Animal Control officers who arrived at the location and reviewed the footage. They concluded Aguilar used excessive force while handling the victim's dog.

Aguilar was arrested and transported to Brownsville City Jail where he was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal resulting in death.

He was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 25 and was issued an $8,000 bond.