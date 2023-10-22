Brownsville Man Recalls Working on Border Fence

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man said he worked on the border fence as it was going up four years ago.

Juan Carlos Castillo worked with one of many companies that were in charge of building fence sections in the Rio Grande Valley.

Castillo said he worked on fencing in Brownsville, Los Indios and Donna. He explained how the 20-foot fence is actually much taller.

“It goes 14 feet deep and 14 inches wide, a lot of concrete, a lot of metal to build this,” he explained.

Castillo said a lot of money and hours went into the construction. He said he often worked 16 to 20 hours and seven days a week.

He mentioned accidents happened at worksites with the large materials being used to build the fence.