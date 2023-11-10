Brownsville Man Sent to Prison on Firearms Charge

BROWNSVILLE – A 40-year-old Brownsville resident was sentenced to federal prison following his conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Isaac Pedraza pleaded guilty Jan. 11, 2017.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen gave Pedraza a nearly eight-year sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the judge enhanced the sentence, finding Pedraza was in possession of a firearm capable of accepting a high-capacity magazine and that he had transferred weapons with the belief they were going to be transported to Mexico.

Pedraza was previously convicted of burglary of a building in Cameron County in 1995 and aggravated assault on a public servant in Cameron County in 1997. These convictions prohibited Pedraza from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On Dec. 9, 2016, Pedraza was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant, at which time authorities searched his home and discovered four firearms.

Pedraza will remain in federal custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.