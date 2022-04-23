Brownsville man sentenced to 16 years in prison for producing child porn

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Brownsville man to serve 16 years in prison for producing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Marcos Daniel Gomez, 21, pleaded guilty to charges on Oct. 27, 2021.

Prosecutors say from June 1 to June 20, 2020, Gomez solicited a four-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recorded it with his cell phone.

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, the court heard a statement from the victim’s mother, who detailed the pain and overwhelming sadness brought about by Gomez’s abuse, according to a news release.

Gomez will serve 30 years of supervised release following his prison term. When he’s released, he will be ordered to register as a sex offender and will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet, officials say.

Gomez remains in custody pending a transfer to a federal prison.

Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, visit DOJ’s PSC page.

For more information about internet safety education, click here.