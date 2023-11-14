Brownsville Man Surprised with Old Hurricane Katrina Loan Payment

BROWNSVILLE – One man says he received a letter to pay up, with interest, a loan he took after Hurricane Katrina.

Angel Pena says he was able to obtain $2,000 in assistance following the record-setting storm. Thirteen years later, he now owes $3,800.

He says the current creditor, CBE Group, refers him back to the original creditor, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who manages disaster relief under DHS.

The agency says they’re looking into Pena’s case but wants the public to know that sometimes fraud is a problem with old loans.

