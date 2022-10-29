Brownsville man who 'fell on infant' arrested on several charges, police say

Brownsville police arrested a man accused of family violence on Monday, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was charged with injury to a child, assault family violence, endanger child, resist transport, and failure to identify.

According to police, the victim and Contreras were at a party where he was consuming alcohol. The victim and Contreras left the party and Contreras started driving at a high rate speed, with their one-month-old infant in the vehicle.

Once they got home, Contreras continued to drink alcohol.

Contreras was becoming aggressive and intoxicated to the point where he could not maintain his balance, the news release stated.

Contreras grabbed the infant and went outside, where he lost his balance and fell on the infant. The victim grabbed the infant from Contreras, who got upset and charged at the victim.

Contreras then grabbed the infant and yanked him away, police said.

The victim grabbed the infant and managed to call the police while distracting Contreras.

Contreras left the location before the police arrived.

Police patrolling the area located Contreras a few blocks away and took him into custody. Contreras refused to get inside the unit and started to push back and stiffen up to avoid being placed in the back seat, the news release stated.

Police used the electronic conduct device and Contreras complied.

Contreras was transported to the Brownsville City Jail, where he gave police a false name due to having a warrant out of Cameron County.

Contreras' arraignment was held on Tuesday. He received a bond of $61,000 for all charges.