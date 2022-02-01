Brownsville mayor joins Beto O-Rourke on virtual campaign
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joined Beto O'Rourke on the virtual campaign trail Thursday morning.
The two were joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler for a discussion on several topics such as the state's handling of COVID and Operation Lone Star.
“Operation Lone Star was a political move, a political play at a time when we were seeing scare tactics across the country from one particular political party, and it was something that he felt was advantageous,” Mayor Mendez said.
