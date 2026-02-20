Brownsville middle school students prepare to perform at Charro Days parade

Nearly 240 Brownsville middle school students are preparing to perform at the Charro Days’ Illuminated Night Parade.

The students at Oliveira Middle School have been practicing since January 2026.

"We've been working really hard to get them to learn the music, to learn how to march and play and stay in step," Oliveira Middle School Head Band Director Clarissa Salinas said.

The students will perform a ranchera song the school has been playing since 2014.

"It embraces the heritage. It's a great tune to listen to. It has a great beat and so the kids really enjoy that," Salinas said.

Eighth grader Violeta Alvarez will conduct for Charro Days for the first time. She will lead alongside her bandmate, Aurelio Rodriguez.

"It's really fun because we get to show the whole city how we perform," Alvarez said.

Rodriguez, a clarinet player, said conducting is new for him.

"It's a great way to bring people together and celebrate our culture," Rodriguez said.

The students will march and play for two miles during the parade.

"It is a little tiring, marching sixth, seventh and eighth graders, but at the end they feel so accomplished and they love performing for the community," Salinas said.

The Charro Days Fiesta Illuminated Parade is set for Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

