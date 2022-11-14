Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race

The race for Texas Attorney General is looking like it will be a close one.

Democrat Rochelle Garza is going up against incumbent Ken Paxton.

A recent poll shows Paxton with a slight 2% lead over Garza.

In the Texas Attorney General race, Garza is trying to become the first Latina to gain statewide office in Texas.

"I am also a representative of the changing demographics of the state," Garza said. "I'm a Latina from the border from Brownsville, Texas. I'm a working mother, I'm a civil rights attorney, and I'm here to serve the people of Texas as the people's attorney."

Paxton was first elected in 2014. He was re-elected for a second term in 2018.

According to Paxton's website, under his leadership, the child support division was recognized as the most successful in the nation. In fiscal year 2020, the division collected more than $4.8 billion for Texas families.

Watch the video above for the full story.